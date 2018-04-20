Image copyright Google Image caption A Google Traffic Flow map showed the extent of problems on the A12 to the south west of Ipswich at about 15:45 BST

The A12 in Suffolk has been closed in both directions near Ipswich following separate multi-vehicle collisions on each side of the highway.

Police were called to a six-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway at Copdock at 12:40 BST.

This was followed by a three-vehicle crash on the southbound carriageway at 14:15 BST.

Officers said the road would remain closed for "several hours" and diversions were in place.

The second crash was directly opposite the scene of the first crash, police said.

Traffic was being diverted off the northbound carriageway at Capel St Mary, and off the southbound carriageway at Washbrook.

The East of England Ambulance Service it had sent two of its ambulances and a rapid response vehicle, while a helicopter from the Essex & Hertfordshire Air Ambulance Trust was also there.

Five fire engines were also sent.

Police said they were not able to confirm the extent of any injuries yet.