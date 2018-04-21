Image caption The Drum and Monkey, on Princes Street, has been vacated since May 2016

A pub once popular with football supporters on match days and fans of live music could be razed and the land turned into a car park.

The Drum and Monkey, near Ipswich Town's stadium, was shut in 2016.

The pub on Princes Street, which backs on to Portman Road, is already earmarked for demolition.

Ipswich Borough Council officers back planning committee members approving an application for 23 car parking spaces on the site on Wednesday.

Image caption Ipswich Town fans enjoying a drink on match day

Image copyright Jordan Kehoe Image caption Former local favourites Rosalita played at the Drum and Monkey relaunch in 2006

The pub was built in 1962.

As a music venue it played host to Stereophonics in 1996 before they went on to superstardom.

It relaunched as a dedicated music venue in 2006, but it did not take off, and it was rebranded as a sports bar until its closure two years ago.

Demolition is due to begin next month and any car park would only be temporary, with planning permission lasting until April 2020.

Wednesday's planning committee is also considering an officers' recommendation to turn the former Masons pub on Victoria Street into eight homes.

The 19th Century pub has been boarded up after fire damage in July 2016 and the committee agenda says it "understood that the site has attracted further unsocial behaviour since being vacated".