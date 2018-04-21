Image copyright Google

A woman in her 40s died in one of two multi-vehicle crashes that closed the A12, police said.

The first of the two collisions happened when four cars and two lorries crashed on the northbound carriageway at Copdock, near Ipswich, at 12:40 BST on Friday.

This was followed by a three-vehicle crash on the southbound carriageway at 14:15.

Suffolk Police said the road remained closed until just after midnight.

The woman died in the first accident and another person was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, police said.

There were no reports of any serious injuries in the second crash, which happened directly opposite the scene of the first.