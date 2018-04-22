Image caption Police said the woman was forced into a taxi outside Flex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds

A woman was forced into a taxi outside a nightclub and later raped.

Suffolk Police said the 19-year-old was made to get into the cab outside Flex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds, at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man from Sudbury and a 22-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The force said a 26-year-old man from Banbury, Oxfordshire, was also arrested in connection with the attack.

Police have appealed for anyone who was around the club at the time or who may have witnessed what happened to contact them.