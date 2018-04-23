Image caption The trust will buy land flanking Carlton Marshes to form 1,000 acres of the Broads

A vision to create a new nature reserve is to be realised after a wildlife trust won a £4m grant.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust will use the Heritage Lottery Fund money to buy 348 acres of land surrounding its Carlton Marshes reserve, near Lowestoft, to form a 1,000-acre sanctuary.

It will also build a visitor centre, which will have a cafe, play area, educational activities and walkways.

The trust said it was "brilliant" news for wildlife and members of the public.

It said it hopes it will become a national nature reserve in the next five years.

The project has been publicly backed by Sir David Attenborough.

Image copyright Suffolk Wildlife Trust Image caption Suffolk Wildlife Trust said it was good news for wildlife and members of the public

The trust's chief executive Julian Roughton said it would help "even more people" explore the landscape and "discover the wonders of the natural world".

"This nature reserve will be a flagship conservation story for the UK showing how nature can be brought back," he said.

The rest of the project's £8m total cost will come from the trust through legacy gifts, volunteer time and an ongoing fundraising campaign, which is £95,000 away from its £1m target.