Image caption The Drum and Monkey, on Princes Street, has been vacated since May 2016

A pub once popular with football supporters and live music fans is set to be demolished so the land can be used for a car park.

The Drum and Monkey, near Ipswich Town's stadium, was shut two years ago after suffering a drop in trade.

Ipswich Borough Council officers have approved an application for 23 car parking spaces on the site.

Demolition of the pub, which was built in 1962, is due to begin next month.

The pub has been boarded up due to fire damage since it was shut and the committee agenda said it understood that the site had attracted "further unsocial behaviour since being vacated".