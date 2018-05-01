Image caption Danny Boyle's previous credits include the Trainspotting films and Slumdog Millionaire

A Suffolk town has been preparing itself as a location for a new "Beatles-inspired" movie from director Danny Boyle and writer Richard Curtis.

The production stars Lily James from Downton Abbey, EastEnders' Himesh Patel and US actor Kate McKinnon, with Ed Sheeran also having a role.

A cafe, pub and car park in Halesworth will be used for filming on Wednesday.

Filming has already taken place in Essex, with more to come in Suffolk and Norfolk.

Image caption The Hideout Cafe said it was approached to be in the film

Image copyright Tom Murray Image caption The film is described by the production company Working Title as "Beatles-inspired"

Image copyright Asylum Records Image caption Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran grew up in nearby Framlingham and has a role in the new movie

Image caption Himesh Patel (left) played Tanwar Masood in BBC's EastEnders - he is pictured with Maddy Hill playing Nancy Carter

Boyle's credits include the two Trainspotting films, Slumdog Millionaire and producing the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics.

Curtis's writing credits include the BBC's Blackadder, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Love, Actually.

'Good news'

Sasha Gibson, a spokeswoman for the production company Working Title, said she could not reveal anything about the plot but it was "Beatles-inspired and a new comedy".

The Hideout Cafe in Halesworth will be one of the locations, where Curtis, who has a house on the Suffolk coast, has visited in the past.

Its owner Emma Saunders said: "They've asked staff and local people to be in it, so a few customers will be in the scenes.

"It can only be good news for Halesworth - all our customers have been coming in and asking about it, but we can only tell them what we know, which isn't a lot."

Image caption The White Hart in Halesworth is also being used for location shooting

Image caption Scenes featuring a local dog walker have been shot on the beach at Frinton-on-Sea, Working Title said

Other locations in the town include the White Hart pub and the Thoroughfare car park, which has been closed for two days.

Waveney District Council is therefore making all of its other car parks in Halesworth free.

Working Title said it had already carried out some filming in Clacton and on the beach at Frinton, where a local dog walker was recruited for a scene.

Other shooting locations include Lowestoft, Gorleston and Acle.

The movie is due for release in September 2019.