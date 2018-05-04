Image caption Ipswich Town Hall - the historic headquarters for the borough council where some of its committee meetings are held

Labour has kept control of Ipswich Borough Council, winning one seat from the Conservative Party.

The party successfully defended its 11 wards up for election and took the Holywells ward.

The Conservatives held on to three wards.

Liberal Democrat group leader on the council Inga Lockington held on to her St Margaret's ward with 1,493 votes - the highest number of votes of any councillor in Ipswich.

Labour group and council leader David Ellesmere welcomed the results.

"We are protecting services, such as keeping brown bins free of charge and they can see the under-investment in our roads by the Conservative county council," he said.

Ian Fisher, leader of the Conservative group on Ipswich Borough Council, said it was a "disappointment" losing the Holywells seat.

He added: "I am happy that across the board we have increased our vote share by 10%."