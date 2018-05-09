Image copyright Google Image caption The Bridge School in Ipswich has been rated as inadequate in all areas

Children with special needs were routinely physically restrained at a school described by inspectors as "woeful" and "dire", a report said.

The Bridge School in Ipswich has been rated as inadequate in all areas by the Ofsted inspectors.

They found a "long-standing" and "serious" decline at the school which caters for children with severe and complex learning difficulties.

The school and county council described the findings as "distressing reading".

They said the report was a "thorough and accurate assessment" of the school at the time of the inspection in March; it had received a rating of good following a previous inspection in January 2015.

Ofsted found routine use of physical restraint with some pupils, which was "poorly recorded" and "rarely reviewed by leaders".

'Important actions'

The watchdog said the learning environment did not meet the needs of the pupils and in some areas, it was of "dire quality".

Safeguarding systems were "woefully ineffective", inspectors said.

The report said pupils often became distressed and in 2016/2017, there were more than 2,000 incidents of poor behaviour at the 150-pupil school.

In a joint statement, the school and Suffolk County Council said since the latest inspection "important actions" have been taken.

"We know what needs to be done, including improving teaching and learning, behaviour and safeguarding and putting in place proper management systems.

"We have a plan in place to deliver it quickly and openly," the statement said.