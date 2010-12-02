Image caption Surrey Police said the man had no documentation on him

Police have released an e-fit image of a man whose body was found in a river in Surrey.

The body of the man aged between 50 and 60 was recovered from the Hogsmill River at Green Lanes, Ewell, at about 1120 GMT on Wednesday.

He is described as about 5ft 10in and of medium build, with short grey hair and stubble.

Surrey Police said the man had no documentation and they are hoping someone will recognise the image.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a brown bomber jacket, a light blue T-shirt and black socks when he was found.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later this week in an attempt to establish the cause of death.