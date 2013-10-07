Man pleads guilty to Sayers Croft roundhouse arson

Image caption The thatched roundhouse burnt down last November

A man has admitted being involved in a fire that caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a reconstruction of an Iron Age roundhouse in Surrey.

Oliver Harrisyn, 19, of Links Close, Ewhurst, appeared at Guildford Crown Court and was remanded on bail for pre-sentence reports until 22 November.

Co-defendant Aaron Harvey, 19, of Guildford Road, Horsham, West Sussex, denied the same offence of arson.

He was also remanded on bail until a trial at the same court next February.

Last November's fire at Sayers Croft Trust, in Cranleigh Road, Ewhurst, completely destroyed the thatched roundhouse, which was used as an educational resource.

It has since been rebuilt by volunteers.