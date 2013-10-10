Jewellery stolen in Godalming 'smash-and-grab' raid

Jewellery including a number of diamond rings has been taken during a "smash-and-grab" raid in Surrey.

Police said two or three men smashed the window of a shop in Church Street, Godalming, on Wednesday.

They fled with their haul in a Vauxhall Omega that was found abandoned near the town's railway station.

Insp Tom Budd said the number of officers in Godalming town centre would be increased, which he hoped would "provide reassurance".

He urged anyone with information about the raid to contact Surrey Police.