Walton-on-Thames war memorial damaged in 'mindless' act

  • 10 October 2013
Walton-on-Thames war memorial
Image caption A protective covering has been smashed

A war memorial in Surrey has been vandalised in what police have called a "mindless" act of criminal damage.

A Perspex protective covering for the wreath on the memorial in Station Avenue, Walton-on-Thames, was smashed by unknown offenders.

A Surrey Police spokesman said the damage had caused "a great deal of upset" to local people.

The vandalism happened some time between Sunday and Wednesday. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

