Walton-on-Thames war memorial damaged in 'mindless' act
- 10 October 2013
- From the section Surrey
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A war memorial in Surrey has been vandalised in what police have called a "mindless" act of criminal damage.
A Perspex protective covering for the wreath on the memorial in Station Avenue, Walton-on-Thames, was smashed by unknown offenders.
A Surrey Police spokesman said the damage had caused "a great deal of upset" to local people.
The vandalism happened some time between Sunday and Wednesday. Officers are appealing for witnesses.