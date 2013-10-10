Walton-on-Thames war memorial damaged in 'mindless' act

From the section

Image caption A protective covering has been smashed

A war memorial in Surrey has been vandalised in what police have called a "mindless" act of criminal damage.

A Perspex protective covering for the wreath on the memorial in Station Avenue, Walton-on-Thames, was smashed by unknown offenders.

A Surrey Police spokesman said the damage had caused "a great deal of upset" to local people.

The vandalism happened some time between Sunday and Wednesday. Officers are appealing for witnesses.