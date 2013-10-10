John Beaumont death: Witness intimidation suspects released

Image caption John Beaumont was fatally injured in a park in Addlestone in August

Two men held on suspicion of intimidating witnesses to a fatal attack in Surrey have been told they face no further action.

The men, in their 20s, were arrested by police investigating the death of 17-year-old John Beaumont, from Chertsey.

John died on 27 August at St George's Hospital in south London, after being assaulted in Addlestone the day before.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with murder and remanded at a youth detention centre.

A post-mortem examination showed John died as a result of head trauma following the attack in a park near Burleigh Road.

Detectives said the case had aroused strong feelings in the Addlestone and Chertsey communities.

A Surrey Police spokesman said the two men's bail had been cancelled and they have been released without charge.