Tattenham Corner robbery inquiry leads to seventh arrest

Image caption Seven people have now been questioned over a cash robbery in which £45,000 was stolen

A seventh person has been arrested in an investigation into a £45,000 cash-in-transit robbery in Surrey.

A man in his 40s from Rainham, north London was held on suspicion of money laundering after raids in Wennington Road and Meadow Way, Upminster.

He was held after a cash delivery driver was assaulted and threatened in the raid outside the Co-op store at Tattenham Corner, Epsom on 30 January.

Five other people have been bailed and a sixth released without charge.

Surrey Police said two men in their 20s and 40s, from Battersea, south London, and a man in his 30s, from Tadworth, are due to answer police bail on 29 October.

A woman in her 20s, from Battersea, and a man in his 20s, from Brixton, have been bailed until 12 November.

A woman, in her 30s, was also arrested as part of the operation but has since been released with no further action being taken against her.

"It has proved a complex case but Operation Jadeite is very much a live investigation into a violent robbery on an innocent man just carrying out his job," said Det Chief Insp Paul Rymarz.

"Members of the public have assisted a great deal and I would like to thank all those who have provided information and helped the investigation."