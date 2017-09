Image caption Police officers found 600 plants along with light and ventilation systems at the properties in Ewell and Purley

More than 600 cannabis plants were seized in two raids at properties in the South East.

Surrey Police said officers found 200 plants growing in three rooms at a flat in High Street, Ewell on Thursday following a tip-off.

Investigations at the property led them to an address in Purley, south London, which contained 400 plants.

Insp Craig Knight said the finds were a "significant" discoveries which would disrupt the supply of illegal drugs.