Surrey

Teenager has eye socket injury after Woking gang attack

  • 13 October 2013
  • From the section Surrey

A 16-year-old boy is awaiting surgery on a fractured eye socket after he and a friend were attacked by four men.

They were assaulted at the Wheatsheaf recreation ground in Chobham Road, Woking, on Friday night after meeting the offenders at the Big Apple venue.

The other victim, a 17-year-old boy, suffered a possible broken nose.

Surrey Police said the "violent and unprovoked" attack was carried out by four men who were described as Asian, and aged about 20 years old.

