Advice for Asian families amid gold burglaries in Surrey

Asian householders in Surrey have been encouraged to remain vigilant as burglars continue to target families for gold and other jewellery.

Burglaries have been reported in Sunbury-on-Thames, Ashford, Caterham and Merstham in recent months.

Stanwell community spokeswoman Vicki Kapoor Sood said it was increasingly important to be aware at a time when there were festivals and darker nights.

She said many of the items stolen were precious family heirlooms.

Surrey Police said eastern and northern areas of the county were particular targets for thieves hoping to find Asian jewellery.

Mrs Sood urged families to use security lighting, home safes, alarms, windows and door locks, and to forensically mark and take photographs of jewellery.

"Don't leave any valuables at home... don't make it easy for burglars," she said.