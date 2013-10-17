Syfield Green neighbours plea over Frederyk Kucharski death

Image caption Fred Kucharski died in hospital five days at the fire

Police investigating the death of a 92-year-old man after a fire at a house in Surrey believe nearby residents may have vital information.

Frederyk Kucharski was rescued from the blaze in the Slyfield Green area of Guildford on 6 July but died in hospital five days later.

A murder inquiry was launched. A post-mortem examination found Mr Kucharski died of injuries from the fire.

Officers want to trace his movements in the days leading up to the blaze.

"We feel there may be people in the area who have yet to speak to us or who may have remembered some additional information which could prove vital to this investigation," said Det Insp Dave Cooper.

"I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Kucharski in the days leading up to the fire or who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary in the early hours of Saturday."

Police are spending the day in the area speaking to residents and business owners and distributing leaflets appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A 37-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after the fire.

They were rearrested on suspicion of murder and bailed until 27 November.