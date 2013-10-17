Dog and Duck arson attacks in Outwood linked

An arson attack on a mobile home parked in the grounds of a pub is being linked with two previous fires at the premises, according to police.

The occupants of the caravan, parked at the Dog and Duck in Outwood, Surrey, managed to escape to safety when it was set alight on 5 October.

Damage totalling £8,000 was caused to the vehicle and nearby outbuildings.

Surrey Police said the arson was being investigated with two others in August and September.

'Planning and intent'

Damage estimated at about £500 was caused to a double garage at the Dog and Duck pub site in Prince of Wales Road on 2 August when it was set alight at 04:15 BST.

On 22 August about £1,000 damage was caused when fire was started inside the pub at 02:45 BST.

"These incidents show a level of planning and intent to cause harm to those inside the property," said Det Insp Sean Kelly.

"I believe the offender will have spoken with someone about the offences and I would urge that person to either contact officers with information or speak anonymously with Crimestoppers."

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £2,000 for information given to the charity which leads to a conviction.