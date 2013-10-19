Guildford house fire being treated as arson

A house fire in Guildford on Friday evening is being treated as arson, Surrey Police have said.

The blaze in Waterside Road, Slyfield Green, was thought to have started between 21:30 and 22:40 BST.

Initial investigations by Surrey Fire and Rescue Service have indicated that the fire was started deliberately.

Three people, one woman and two men, were seen in the area and Surrey Police have asked for any witnesses to contact them.

No-one was injured in the fire.

Football top

A woman was seen leaving the house at about 21:30.

She was described as white, in her 20s or older, with a large build and her hair in a ponytail. She was wearing red or black leggings and a vest top.

Two men were also seen in the area at about the same time, Surrey Police said.

One was of slender build and wearing a blue and red football top.

The other was described as having a large build and wearing grey clothing.