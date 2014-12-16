Police have started a new investigation into allegations of sex abuse by celebrities at a Surrey teenage disco.

Surrey Police said a review of its previous operation into the Walton Hop youth club, Walton-on-Thames, in the 1980s found new lines of inquiry.

Operation Arundel grew out of the force's investigation into former pop mogul Jonathan King, who was convicted of child sex offences in 2001.

No arrests have been made yet, according to Surrey Police.

In a statement, the police said: "The force conducted a previous investigation involving allegations of historic sexual abuse by high profile individuals linked with the Walton Hop disco under the name Operational Arundel resulting in several convictions for sexual offences.

"In January 2014, Surrey Police commissioned an independent review of Operation Arundel by Merseyside Police to ensure all available lines of inquiry had been fully identified and exploited.

"This review has now been completed and a number of actions have been identified which are now being progressed by Surrey Police as Operation Ravine."

King was sentenced to seven years in jail in 2001 for four indecent assaults and two serious sexual offences on teenage boys dating back to the 1980s. He was released after four years.