New events plea to replace Guilfest music festival

Image caption Guilfest celebrated its 20th festival in 2011 with acts including Erasure, Adam Ant and Roger Daltrey

An appeal has been made for ideas for a major event to replace Surrey's biggest music festival, which ran for more than 20 years.

Guilford is looking for organisers to run events in Stoke Park which could be tied to horticulture, food or antiques.

Music festival Guilfest used to be held in the park, but two separate companies went out of business after the festivals in 2012 and 2014.

Councillor Matt Furniss said a music festival had not been ruled out.

But the borough councillor said a different event might be more successful.

"It's been a little tricky getting a music festival to continue," he said.

"We're not specifying anything in particular. We would like to see a good, well-run event on the park which people will come to, to enjoy."

Previously, the council had said a music festival could return in 2017. Guilfest attracted 45,000 people in 2014.

Tony Scott, who ran both companies which went out of business, blamed bad weather for the financial failure of the 2012 and 2014 festivals.

Image copyright Guildford Borough Council Image caption Remedial work is to be carried out at Stoke Park during 2016 after a series of major events.

A number of major events as well as Guilfest have been held in Stoke Park since 2012, including Magic Summer Live, the Olympic Torch Relay and Armed Forces Day.

Remedial work is to be carried out during 2016, when the park will host only the Surrey County Show and the Lions firework event.

The new programme of events will take place from 2017.

Organisers will be invited to submit ideas from early next year.