Guildford crash: Baby and toddler among seven hurt

Image copyright PA Image caption The baby and toddler were in a children's push-along shopping trolley that was hit by the Volkswagen Polo

Seven people including a toddler and his baby sister were injured when a car crashed into pedestrians outside a shopping centre in Surrey.

A Volkswagen Polo hit "a number of people" in North Street outside the main entrance to Guildford's The Friary Centre at about 10:35 BST.

A one-year-old girl and a man aged in his 60s were airlifted to St George's Hospital, in Tooting, south London.

The baby's two-year-old brother was taken to a hospital in Guildford.

The siblings were in a children's push-along shopping trolley, in the shape of a car, which was being pushed by their grandparents.

Image copyright HIRE5_Menswear Image caption Emergency services described some of the injuries as being "serious"

South East Coast Ambulance said a woman was taken to the hospital in south London with leg injuries and three other women were treated at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford for injuries "not thought life-threatening".

Later it tweeted: "Our thoughts are with all those involved in today's incident in #Guildford."

A Surrey Police spokeswoman said the driver of the car was a woman aged in her 80s, and there was a male passenger.

'Babies screaming'

One of the first on the scene was student nurse Amy Liversidge, who said: "I saw people lying on the floor... I just checked over everyone to make sure everyone was breathing, everyone was conscious, and then I went to an elderly gentleman who had a head injury."

Witness Carly Stevens said: "I heard screeching and babies screaming and four workmen ran and took the two kids out of the buggy.

"They held them until the police and ambulance got here. I'm not sure if they'd been hit but they were screaming."

The area around North Street remained closed while a Surrey Police specialist crash investigation unit sought to "establish the circumstances surrounding the incident".

A spokeswoman for the force appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to contact officers.

The Friary centre manager Vicky Hickson said: "We are closely working with Surrey Police as they investigate an incident which took place today on North Street.

"The main entrance to The Friary on North Street was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.

"We would like to thank customers for their understanding."

At the scene: BBC South reporter Allen Sinclair

There is still a fair degree of shock and confusion and concern about what has happened here in Guildford this morning.

Eyewitnesses said the silver car was driving down North Street, coming down the hill, when it hit a bollard before running up on to the pavement.

We understand it then collided with a small red children's ride-on car - the type used at The Friary Centre for parents to push around young kids.

An eyewitness said two young children were inside the plastic toy car when it was hit.

Seven people in total have been taken to the hospital. The two occupants of the car are both reported to be elderly.

Image caption Police and other emergency services remained at the scene of the crash in the centre of Guildford