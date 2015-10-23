Surrey

Ex-footballer Marcus Bent admits possessing cocaine

  • 23 October 2015
  • From the section Surrey
Marcus Bent playing for Charlton Athletic in 2006 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Marcus Bent played for Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic, Everton and Leicester City

Ex-Premier League footballer Marcus Bent has admitted possessing cocaine.

Mr Bent, of Claremont Lane, Esher, in Surrey, appeared at Guildford Crown Court to face four charges related to an incident in Esher on 13 September.

The 37-year-old denied one charge of affray and two of possessing bladed articles, namely a meat cleaver and a kitchen knife.

The case was adjourned until 13 January, and he was released on unconditional bail.

Mr Bent played for clubs including Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic, Everton and Leicester City.

He also played as a striker for Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Birmingham City during his career.

He is believed to have retired from football in 2012.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites