Ex-footballer Marcus Bent admits possessing cocaine

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marcus Bent played for Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic, Everton and Leicester City

Ex-Premier League footballer Marcus Bent has admitted possessing cocaine.

Mr Bent, of Claremont Lane, Esher, in Surrey, appeared at Guildford Crown Court to face four charges related to an incident in Esher on 13 September.

The 37-year-old denied one charge of affray and two of possessing bladed articles, namely a meat cleaver and a kitchen knife.

The case was adjourned until 13 January, and he was released on unconditional bail.

Mr Bent played for clubs including Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic, Everton and Leicester City.

He also played as a striker for Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Birmingham City during his career.

He is believed to have retired from football in 2012.