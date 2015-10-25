Rail users in Reigate and Redhill demand Oyster card extension

Image copyright Google Image caption The group said nine trains had recently been cancelled to London Bridge

Rail commuters from Reigate and Redhill have called on the government to extend London's transport zone to compensate for a "worsening service".

The group met with the rail minister Claire Perry along with local MP Crispin Blunt to hand over a petition.

They said nine direct trains to London have been recently cancelled.

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokesman said its Thameslink programme would bring "better journeys" to people in Redhill and Reigate.

Sara Pont, from Reigate, Redhill and District Rail Users Association, said: "We have asked for Transport for London's zone six to be extended a few miles south to the Redhill station area.

"When we met with Claire Perry she said she would take the petition away and look at it with senior figures in the Department for Transport.

"She was sympathetic, but the proof of the pudding is in the eating."

The DfT spokesman said its Thameslink scheme had caused some disruption to trains in Redhill.

He said: "Passengers affected by delays to timetabled services should claim the compensation they are rightly entitled to."