Surrey

Tributes to Cranleigh crash death grandmother

  • 27 October 2015
  • From the section Surrey
Jeanne Newbery Image copyright Surrey Police
Image caption Jeanne Newbery was described as a "wonderful mum and grandma"

Tributes have been left to a grandmother, named as Jeanne Newbery, who was killed when she was struck by a car in Surrey.

She was pronounced dead at the scene in Ewhurst Road, Cranleigh, after being hit by a Honda Civic on 20 October.

Her family said she was a "much loved and missed grandmother of four children and eight grandchildren".

The female driver of the Honda and a male passenger, both elderly, were treated in hospital in south London.

Dozens of floral tributes have since been left at the scene.

One says: "Mum, you were a wonderful mum and grandma, you will be forever in our thoughts.

"So many happy memories, God bless you, all our love."
Image caption Tributes from family and friends of Jeanne Newbery have been left at the scene of the crash

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites