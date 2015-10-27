Tributes to Cranleigh crash death grandmother

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Jeanne Newbery was described as a "wonderful mum and grandma"

Tributes have been left to a grandmother, named as Jeanne Newbery, who was killed when she was struck by a car in Surrey.

She was pronounced dead at the scene in Ewhurst Road, Cranleigh, after being hit by a Honda Civic on 20 October.

Her family said she was a "much loved and missed grandmother of four children and eight grandchildren".

The female driver of the Honda and a male passenger, both elderly, were treated in hospital in south London.

Dozens of floral tributes have since been left at the scene.

One says: "Mum, you were a wonderful mum and grandma, you will be forever in our thoughts.

"So many happy memories, God bless you, all our love."