Woman dies in Alfold car collision

A woman has died after her car was involved in a collision in Surrey.

The driver, who was in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Loxwood Road, Alfold.

She had been driving a Toyota Starlet which was in collision with a Citroen Berlingo van outside the post office. No-one else was injured.

Anyone who saw the vehicles before the incident, which happened at about 07:20 GMT, is asked to contact police. The road was closed following the crash.