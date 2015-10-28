Woman dies in Alfold car collision
- 28 October 2015
Surrey
A woman has died after her car was involved in a collision in Surrey.
The driver, who was in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Loxwood Road, Alfold.
She had been driving a Toyota Starlet which was in collision with a Citroen Berlingo van outside the post office. No-one else was injured.
Anyone who saw the vehicles before the incident, which happened at about 07:20 GMT, is asked to contact police. The road was closed following the crash.