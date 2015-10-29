Vandals attack Guildford town centre pub

Image caption Stones are believed to have been thrown at windows on the first floor of Rodborough Buildings

A Surrey town centre was closed and the police helicopter deployed after diners were showered with glass in an attack of vandalism on a pub.

A window in the Wetherspoon Rodborough Buildings in Guildford was broken in two places in the attack on Wednesday.

"People were pretty frightened and were hiding under the tables and running down the stairs," said BBC Surrey reporter Adrian Harms.

Surrey Police said it was believed stones were thrown at the window.

Image caption Police closed Guildford town centre while officers searched the scene on foot and by air

"I did see people standing on the roof of the Friary Centre opposite who looked as though they were throwing objects in the direction of the pub," said Harms, who was in the pub at the time.

Police officers searched the area with the help of the National Police Air Service but no culprits were found.

Nobody was injured.

The town centre was closed for 45 minutes after the attack at 21:00 GMT.

Richard Potts, operations manager at The Friary, said: "We are aware of an incident that took place yesterday evening close to The Friary and have liaised with Surrey Police.

"The incident did not take place in The Friary, which was closed at the time, and The Friary opened this morning as usual."