PCSO returns as assault charge dropped
- 29 October 2015
- From the section Surrey
A Surrey police community support officer has returned to restricted duties after an assault charge was dropped.
Stefanie Quirk, 34, who is based at Guildford, was suspended in July after being accused of an assault in Addlestone.
The charge was later dropped due to "insufficient evidence".
Surrey Police said she had returned on restricted duties pending the outcome of any disciplinary proceedings.