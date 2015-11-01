Vandalised Leith Hill Tower bonfire rebuilt in 48 hours

Image copyright National Trust Image caption Leith Hill Tower was built by an eccentric Georgian to raise the hill

A bonfire that took weeks to construct in a remote location in the Surrey Hills has been rebuilt in a weekend after it was torched by vandals.

It was built to mark the 250th anniversary of the National Trust property Leith Hill Tower near Dorking for a firework display next Friday.

Volunteers had worked for five weeks with Coldharbour Bonfire Committee to stack wood up to about 10ft (3m).

Committee co-chairman Alan Smith found the bonfire burnt last weekend.

Appeals went out from the committee and Mole Valley council for help to rebuild it.

Mr Smith said volunteers were out first thing on Friday to start taking deliveries of pallets after the committee had an unprecedented number of people offering help.

Arson attacks

He said lorry load after lorry load came from across the county.

Volunteers had rebuilt and virtually finished it by the time the Rugby World Cup final started, he added.

Efforts have been taken to protect the bonfire against further arson attacks with hawthorn placed around the outside, and volunteers camping overnight to guard it.

According to the National Trust, the hilltop Leith Hill Tower is the highest point in the South East at 1,029ft (329m) with views of 14 counties and glimpses of the English Channel and Big Ben in Westminster on clear days.

It was built in 1765 by eccentric Georgian Richard Hull of Leith Hill Place to increase the height of the hill to more than 1,000ft (305m) above sea level.

National Trust ranger Sam Bayley said Hull's idea still fired imaginations today.

More than 24,000 people climb its stairs each year to reach the viewing platform on the roof which has telescopes and an exhibition.