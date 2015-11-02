Tadworth couple robbed at knifepoint in home

A couple in their 60s have been robbed at knifepoint by a four-man gang during a burglary at their Surrey home.

Police said the masked men forced their way into the large detached house in Tadorne Road, Tadworth, about around 22:15 GMT on Sunday.

They threatened the couple with knives taken from their kitchen and forced them to hand over jewellery and their mobile phones.

The raiders sprayed cleaning fluid over the couple's hands.

The gang, who were all wearing black, got away in the couple's silver Audi A3 stolen from the driveway.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the car being driven away or in the area at the time.