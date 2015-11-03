Guildford crash: Grandparents remain in hospital

Image caption The car left the road and hit pedestrians outside the entrance of the shopping centre

Two people remain in a serious condition in hospital after group of pedestrians was hit when the vehicle mounted the pavement in Surrey.

The grandparents of two children were seriously injured in the crash outside The Friary Centre in Guildford on 23 October.

A two-year-old boy and his one-year-old sister both received hospital treatment and three women were also hurt.

The Volkswagen Polo was being driven by a woman in her 80s.

She had a male passenger with her, Surrey Police said.

The car hit the two young siblings as they sat in a children's push-along shopping trolley in the shape of a car. Their grandparents, who were seriously injured in the crash, had been pushing them at the time.

The grandparents were taken to St George's Hospital in Tooting, south-west London, where they remain in a serious but stable condition, a Surrey Police spokeswoman said.

"No arrests have been made and officers will be interviewing the driver in due course," she said.