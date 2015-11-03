'Blocked' waterways spark renewed fear of flooding

Image caption The floods affected hundreds of homes across Surrey, including this property in Chertsey

An elderly couple from Surrey whose home flooded two years ago have warned it could happen again because waterways are not being kept clear.

Brian and Angela Weldon of Cranleigh are concerned landowners are not being forced to carry out a legal duty to keep their section of the river clear.

Blockages can increase the flood risk by preventing rain from running away.

But the Environment Agency said it was "dangerous work" that not everybody is able to undertake.

'Ridiculous'

Landowners have a legal obligation to keep rivers on their land flowing freely under a law known as Riparian Rights.

Mr Weldon explained: "You have a responsibility for the riverbank along your section of land out to midstream and you are supposed to keep it clear.

"Not everybody has done that but the Environment Agency said they can't enforce it unless they go to court, and that is ridiculous."

His wife added: "It really irritates me. What is the point in having riperian owners who are meant to be responsible for the bit of river their land is adjacent to but you can't enforce it? It's pointless."

Pete Collins, flood manager at the Environment Agency said: "We are trying to work with individuals and communities to make sure the rivers that they are responsible for are kept clear.

"Not everybody is able to undertake dangerous work in rivers even if they are given a court order to do so.

"There is an affordability issue, a practicality issue and a health and safety issue - we have to consider all those things before we consider enforcement."