Sheerwater demolition plans one step closer

Developers have been given the go-ahead for the next stage of a project that could see 600 homes demolished in Surrey.

Woking Borough councillors voted to let New Vision Homes submit a planning application for 984 new properties in Sheerwater, Woking.

It includes plans for at least 460 new affordable homes, a health centre and leisure and retail facilities.

Residents are angry their houses will have to be bulldozed.

'Sustainable and desirable'

Ian Vousden, Sheerwater Residents' Association vice-chairman, said: "I'm a homeowner and I'm due to lose my home.

"I'll be fighting the cause as I am with 160 private-owned residents and hopefully with all the tenants who want to stay in their own homes."

Woking Borough Council said a planning application would "establish the scale and nature of the overall development" and once it was submitted they would be able to start a consultation with the community.

"It remains my belief, and that of the council, that the proposed regeneration of Sheerwater will make significant improvements to the housing stock, roads, community and leisure facilities and ensure the area is a sustainable and desirable place to live, work and play for years to come," said Conservative councillor David Bittleston.