Motorcyclist dies at scene of Chobham crash

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in Surrey.

The woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene in Chertsey Road, Chobham by South East Coast Ambulance crews.

The crash, which happened about 16:20 GMT on Sunday, involved the woman's bike and a Hyundai i10. Her next of kin has been informed.

The road was closed while emergency crews attend the accident scene and an investigation was carried out.

No arrests were made but Surrey Police has urged anyone who saw the collision or the events surrounding to come forward.