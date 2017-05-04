Polls open for county council elections in Sussex

Image caption Voters will elect 120 county councillors across East and West Sussex

Voters are going to the polls for the local elections in Sussex, with seats across both county councils up for grabs.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.

East Sussex County Council will see 50 councillors elected, and the West Sussex authority will see 70 members voted in.

Most results are expected on Friday, but one count is expected to finish in Hastings in the early hours.

Across England, Wales and Scotland, voters will have their say on a total of 4,851 council seats.

There are also eight mayoral elections, including elections in six new "combined local authorities".