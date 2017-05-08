Child and parents die in arson-struck house in Reigate

Image caption Three bodies were found inside the burnt-out home in Trumpets Hill Road, Reigate

A fire which killed three people, including a child, was started deliberately, investigators have found.

Surrey Police and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service concluded that a fatal fire in Trumpets Hill Road, Reigate on 24 January was arson.

Officers have ruled out searching for any other suspects in connection with the blaze.

The people who died have been named as Adriana Nunes, 41, her husband Tiago Nunes, 30 and their son Tiago, six.

Investigators said they were not looking for any other suspects

Emergency services were called to the house at 11.10 GMT on 24 January following reports of a fire.

The fire had been burning overnight and three bodies were found inside and an investigation was started.

Det Ch Insp Paddy Mayers said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the Nunes family, who have requested that their privacy be respected at this distressing time."

The remote cottage is at the end of a long private drive

"I would like to thank the community for their patience while we have continued to investigate. This case will now be passed to the coroner's office," he said.