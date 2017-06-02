Shepperton drowning: Arrest after man's body found in River Thames

Image copyright Google Image caption The body was recovered near Russell Road in Shepperton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in the River Thames.

The remains of a male in his 60s were recovered near Russell Road in Shepperton at about 02:00 BST.

A post-mortem examination found the man, who has not yet been formally identified, drowned.

A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody. Both men are thought to have known to each other, police said.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Surrey Police.