Shepperton drowning: Arrest after man's body found in River Thames
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in the River Thames.
The remains of a male in his 60s were recovered near Russell Road in Shepperton at about 02:00 BST.
A post-mortem examination found the man, who has not yet been formally identified, drowned.
A 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody. Both men are thought to have known to each other, police said.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Surrey Police.