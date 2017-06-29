Man dies after Cobham motorway services attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked by two men who knew him, police say

A man has died following a "horrifying attack" at a busy motorway service station.

The 20-year-old suffered head injuries during a fight on the petrol station forecourt at Cobham services on the M25.

The attack happened at about 15:15 BST on Monday and the victim was airlifted to hospital but died on Wednesday.

Surrey Police said he was assaulted by two men who knew him.

They were seen leaving the scene in a white van that was later found abandoned in Chessington.

Det Ch Insp Jo Hayes said: "This was a horrifying attack at a busy petrol station on the M25, and I am sure that there are people who saw what happened but have not yet spoken to my officers.

"This is now a murder investigation.

"There are reports of people filming on mobile phones during the altercation, and immediately afterwards, and it is imperative that we get hold of their footage."