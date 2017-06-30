Murder arrest over Cobham motorway services attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked by two men who knew him, police say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over a "horrifying attack" at a busy motorway service station.

The 20-year-old victim suffered head injuries during a fight on the petrol station forecourt at Cobham services on the M25 on Monday.

The man, from Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, died in hospital two days later.

Surrey Police said he was assaulted by two men. Det Ch Insp Jo Hayes said officers were still searching for a second suspect.

She urged him to contact the force, along with any witnesses who saw what happened.

Police were called to the service station to reports of a fight between two groups of people, who it is believed knew each other.

The two assailants were seen leaving the scene in a white van that was later found abandoned in Chessington.

Det Ch Insp Hayes, who described the assault as "horrifying", said there were reports of people filming on mobile phones during the altercation, and immediately afterwards.

She said it was "imperative" police get hold of the footage.

Det Ch Insp Hayes also said police wanted to speak to the drivers of vehicles that were on the forecourt during the fight.