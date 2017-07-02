M3 'smart' motorway opens in Hampshire and Surrey

Image copyright PA Image caption The 50mph speed limit will remain in place while traffic management systems are tested

A £174m upgrade to turn the M3 into a "smart" motorway in Hampshire and Surrey has been opened.

The 13.4 mile stretch between Farnborough and the M25 has become a four-lane carriageway that was finished on time, Highways England said.

Technology is used to manage traffic flows with variable speed limits and use of the hard shoulder.

Speed limits will remain in place until later this month while tests are carried out on the system.

Pranav Devale, project manager for Highways England, said: "I am delighted that we've opened this vital motorway upgrade on time.

"This new stretch of smart motorway will tackle congestion and improve journey times for the 130,000 drivers who use it every day."

The 50mph speed restriction will be lifted and all four lanes will operate at 70mph in normal conditions once testing is complete, a spokesman for Highways England said.

The testing phase is expected to last for up to three weeks.