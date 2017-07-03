Surrey

Murder charge over Cobham motorway services attack

  • 3 July 2017
  • From the section Surrey
Cobham services Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim was attacked on the petrol station forecourt

A man has been charged with murder after a man received fatal head injuries at a motorway service station.

The 20-year-old victim was attacked on the forecourt of the petrol station at Cobham services on the M25 in Surrey at 15:15 BST on 26 June.

The man, from Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, died in hospital two days later.

Simon Baker, 22, from Green Lane, Outwood near Redhill, appeared before Staines magistrates earlier and is due before the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites