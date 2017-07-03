Murder charge over Cobham motorway services attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked on the petrol station forecourt

A man has been charged with murder after a man received fatal head injuries at a motorway service station.

The 20-year-old victim was attacked on the forecourt of the petrol station at Cobham services on the M25 in Surrey at 15:15 BST on 26 June.

The man, from Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, died in hospital two days later.

Simon Baker, 22, from Green Lane, Outwood near Redhill, appeared before Staines magistrates earlier and is due before the Old Bailey on Wednesday.