Redhill teenager Haider Ahmed faces terror charge trial

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The teenager appeared at the Old Bailey via video link

A teenager accused of plotting a terror attack in the UK is to go on trial.

Haider Ahmed, who turned 18 last week, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Feltham prison.

The defendant, from Redhill, Surrey, is accused over an alleged plot to carry out an attack between 1 September 2016 and 11 July 2017.

He is charged with preparing terrorist acts and three further charges of disseminating a terrorist publication, between March and August 2016.

Mr Ahmed spoke only to confirm his identity as Mr Justice Holroyde set a timetable for the case.

A plea hearing was ordered on 8 December before trial judge Peter Lodder QC and Kingston Crown Court.

A provisional two-week trial at Kingston Crown Court was also fixed for 22 January.

Mr Ahmed, who was studying at Reigate College, was remanded in custody.