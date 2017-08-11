Robyn Mercer murder police make arrest

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Robyn Mercer died from multiple blows to the head

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of an antiques dealer.

Robyn Mercer, 50, was killed by someone using either an axe or a machete, outside her home in West Molesey, Surrey.

The body of the mother-of-two, a silver specialist with a west London firm, was found at the end of her driveway in Walton Road, early on 14 March 2016.

Police said the man was detained on Thursday, and later released while inquiries continue.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Mercer had died the night before.

She had been struck once to the front of the head and then several more times while she was lying on the ground.