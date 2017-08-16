Hackney pensioner attack: Man admits mugging 92-year-old

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sanchez Edwards pleaded guilty to the robbery in June

A man has admitted attacking and robbing a 92-year-old woman in the street, leaving her with horrific injuries.

CCTV footage of Sanchez Edwards carrying out the attack in Hoxton Street, Hackney, was widely shared and a police manhunt launched.

Paranoid schizophrenic Edwards, 28 of no fixed address, admitted robbery at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 10 October.

Police said the woman eventually let go of the bag because she was in so much pain

Edwards attacked the victim in an alleyway on 27 June 14:40 BST after she left her house to post a letter.

He followed the victim before making several attempts to snatch her handbag. She refused to let go and was dragged along the ground until she was in so much pain that she was forced to let go of her bag.

The victim suffered extensive bruising all over her body, most severe on her ribs, legs and side where she was dragged along. The attack also left her with several cracked ribs and a limp.

On 30 June, detectives investigating the robbery released CCTV footage of the incident and photographs of the victim's injuries.

Image caption Doctors reacted with shock when they discovered the extent of the victim's injuries

Edwards had been a patient at a medium-secure psychiatric facility in Hackney but absconded on 17 May.

He is a paranoid schizophrenic with a history of drug use.

A manhunt was launched before Edwards, who was found to be using buses and travelling through London Underground stations across the capital, was arrested in Bethnal Green on 10 July.

Det Insp Paul Ridley, from Hackney CID, said: "Edwards's attack has had a harrowing effect on his victim. In addition to the physical injuries she suffered, there is also the emotional impact and she still suffers from anxiety, re-occurring nightmares and remains terrified of leaving her home, the attack stripping her of her independence.

"I would like to thank the public for all the assistance they provided throughout this case and the heartfelt messages of support for the victim."