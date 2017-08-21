Clandon Park: Shortlisted plans unveiled for fire-hit house

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Clandon Park restoration concepts revealed

Potential designs for the rebuild of an 18th Century mansion which was destroyed by fire in Surrey have been revealed.

Six teams were shortlisted earlier this year out of 60 who submitted plans for Clandon Park, which was reduced to a shell in 2015.

The teams have created videos showing their ideas which will be shown at the National Trust property.

A panel will select the winning team in the autumn.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clandon Park House was reduced to a charred shell

Architects were asked to work with the existing building, but also consider its garden setting.

They were also asked to restore damaged interiors and state rooms, including the Marble Hall and Speakers' Parlour.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Architects were asked to restore historic interiors including the Marble Hall

Image copyright National Trust Image caption Sculptor John Michael Rysbrack's marble chimney pieces and over mantels survived the fire

The brief also required them to consider exhibition and visitor facilities and make use of salvaged materials.

'Step closer'

Paul Cook, project director at Clandon Park, said the concepts were not the final designs.

But he said: "They take us a step closer to choosing a team who will help us restore and rebuild this grand place."

Image copyright National Trust Image caption The Speakers' Parlour was the only room that survived

A panel including heritage, architecture and local experts - including Dame Penelope Keith, who is a local resident, actress and president of the West Surrey National Trust supporter group - will select the winners.

The National Trust will then work with them to produce a final design, which is expected to be revealed next year.

The designs go on display on Wednesday and the public are invited to send in comments either online or as part of a survey at Clandon Park.