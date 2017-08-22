Girl, 10, fights off Claygate woodland sex attacker

Image copyright Surrey Police Image caption Surrey Police has released an e-fit of the suspect

A 10-year-old girl managed to fight off and escape from a sex attacker while walking in woodland, police said.

Surrey Police said the girl was assaulted in the woods which run next to Foxwarren in Claygate, Surrey, on 17 August.

The girl kicked the man, who was then seen by witnesses running off along Stevens Lane in the direction of Woodstock Lane, towards Chessington.

The suspect is described as a 6ft 1in stocky Asian man of 40 to 45 years-old.

He had collar-length black hair, a full beard and was wearing blue jogging bottoms, possibly with a Chelsea football club logo on, and a grey or white T-shirt.

Police said the girl was attacked between 18:00 and 18:30 BST

Det Con Helen Flower added: "We're making every effort to identify this man as quickly as we can.

"We have stepped up our presence in the area to provide reassurance and our specialist officers are working closely with the girl to support her."