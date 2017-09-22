Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The recovery truck driver was out of his vehicle when it was hit by a lorry

A recovery truck driver has died after being hit by a lorry on the M25 while he was on the hard shoulder following the breakdown of a car.

The 52-year-old man, from Chatham, was struck between junctions 5 and 4 at about 06:15 BST, Kent Police said.

His Iveco truck was also hit by the Scania articulated lorry. He was not inside the vehicle at the time.

A 42-year-old man, from Gravesend, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said the air ambulance was sent to the scene but paramedics were unable to revive the man.