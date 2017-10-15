Kempton Park racecourse: Man dies after stable injury
- 15 October 2017
- From the section Surrey
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died at Kempton Park racecourse in Surrey.
Saturday's fixture was abandoned with two races remaining when the man in his 50s was injured in the stable yard.
Police were called to the Sunbury-on-Thames venue - one of the UK's best known racecourses - at 21:20 BST. Doctors at the Surrey course also attended, according to a report from track stewards.
Organisers announced the cancellation on social media.
Skip Twitter post by @kemptonparkrace
This evening's fixture has been abandoned due to an incident at the Stable Yard— Kempton Park (@kemptonparkrace) October 14, 2017
End of Twitter post by @kemptonparkrace